This West Seattle artist spreads joy through windows

SEATTLE — Ann Hassan of Deco Meshin' Mama is from Tennessee. She moved to Seattle three days before the city shut down - not an ideal time. When her job interviews fell through, cancelled due to the shutdown, Hassan fell back on her passion. Art.
"I was about seventeen when I first painted my own window, and I've been going ever since," Hassan says. "I really enjoy it. I love it!"
Hassan makes things like wreaths and six-foot-tall snowmen for her crafting business, Deco Meshin' Mama - but after posting an example of her window painting on a West Seattle Facebook group, businesses has been booming.
"Everyone is at home, so they're enjoying it," Hassan says. "I drew someone's dog in a snowball fight, and the lady's face was just priceless."
Hassan paints for both homes and businesses, and she doesn't just stick to the holidays - whatever the occasion, she'll create a masterpiece that brings smiles to her customers.
"Kids, grown ups, everyone gets excited!" Hassan says.
It takes her anywhere from six to twelve hours to paint a window, depending on the size of the window and intricacy of the painting. She even paints in the dark - thankfully, she has big lights to brighten her space!
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.