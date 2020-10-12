This West Seattle artist spreads joy through windows

Ann Hassan of Deco Meshin' Mama decorates windows for any and every occasion - and her customers love it.

SEATTLE — Ann Hassan of Deco Meshin' Mama is from Tennessee. She moved to Seattle three days before the city shut down - not an ideal time. When her job interviews fell through, cancelled due to the shutdown, Hassan fell back on her passion. Art.

"I was about seventeen when I first painted my own window, and I've been going ever since," Hassan says. "I really enjoy it. I love it!"

Hassan makes things like wreaths and six-foot-tall snowmen for her crafting business, Deco Meshin' Mama - but after posting an example of her window painting on a West Seattle Facebook group, businesses has been booming.

"Everyone is at home, so they're enjoying it," Hassan says. "I drew someone's dog in a snowball fight, and the lady's face was just priceless."

Hassan paints for both homes and businesses, and she doesn't just stick to the holidays - whatever the occasion, she'll create a masterpiece that brings smiles to her customers.

"Kids, grown ups, everyone gets excited!" Hassan says.