Making us Smile 🤗 Baby Yoda Fights Fires, a magical mini-horse, and not-so-DIY desks

SEATTLE — It can be easy to focus on all the negative stories rolling through the headlines, so instead, we thought we'd inject some optimism into your day with these "Good News" headlines:

BABY YODA FIGHTS FIRES: (Scappoose, Oregon) During the wildfires, 5-year-old Carver’s Grandma took him shopping to pick out items to donate to the firefighters. Rather than pick out snacks or clothes, Carver chose a Baby Yoda toy to send to the firefighters. He included a note thanking them that read, "Here is a friend for you in case you get lonely."

That friend has become a sensation among the firefighters working on the front lines. Baby Yoda has traveled through Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and California. With the long and stressful fire season we've seen this year, the toy has been a morale booster for firefighters who have been away from their families for weeks and even months. Baby Yoda's arrival at a new site often prompts a long line for selfies. Follow the journey on the Baby Yoda Fights Fires Facebook Page.

MINI-HORSE GETS A WARM WELCOME: (York, England) Residents of the Rosevale Care Home got a surprise visit from a miniature horse. This special guest received a warm welcome from the residents as the pandemic has prevented them from seeing their relatives. A staff member at the home said many residents who normally spend most of the day in their rooms were up and socializing with others after the pony arrived.

Different pets visit the nursing home every month. As 90% of the residents suffer from dementia, it helps bring back memories and allows them to express themselves in ways they probably wouldn't otherwise.

CARPENTER DONATES DIY DESKS: (Lemoore, California) After community members saw Carpenter Mitchell Couch's $20 DIY-Desk video, they asked if he could make desks that could be donated to local students who are in need because of distant learning. Couch accepted the challenge and has since built 37 wooden desks, and more requests keep coming in. He's amassed a huge following on TikTok and Instagram.