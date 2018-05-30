A King County Sheriff’s detective reunited a stolen quad to a young boy in Kirkland.

Earlier this month, the King County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a suspected drug house. During the search, detectives found a quad in the backyard that didn’t look like it belonged at the home, along with a motorcycle.

After running the VIN numbers, King County Sheriff’s Detective Smith discovered the quad was stolen during a burglary in Kirkland. The motorcycle found at the house was also registered to the same owner as the quad.

Detective Smith spent time with the Kirkland family and learned the motorcycle and quad were in a trailer when they were stolen. Detective Smith also discovered the family was going through a hard time and the husband was being treated for cancer, along with having three kids to look after.

One of the children told the detective that he had hoped they found his quad. That’s when Detective Smith showed the boy a picture of the quad and asked if it was his.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the boy was excited and said the stolen quad was his. The next day, Detective Smith picked up the stolen items and delivered them to the Kirkland family.

