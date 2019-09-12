DENVER — Harry Potter fans, rejoice!

The unofficial Harry Potter fan convention, LeakyCon, is coming to the Mile High City for the 2020 Halloween season.

The weekend-long wizarding celebration will take place Oct. 23 to Oct. 25 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center.

"Featuring some of the biggest fans, actors, and creators, LeakyCon will host panels, interviews, discussions, and celebrations of “The Boy Who Lived” and the extraordinary impact his story has had on both the Wizarding and Muggle worlds," LeakyCon organizers said.

In addition to hearing from the stars and creators of the films, fans can also explore the LeakyCon Marketplace for Harry Potter merchandise and collectibles or rock out to an assortment of Wizard Rock bands.

Special guests and additional information on the convention is expected to be released in the coming months. Previous LeakyCon guests included Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Alfie Enoch (Dean Thomas).

Tickets are on sale now at this link. Early bird day passes start at $65, and an early bird general pass for the weekend starts at $175.

LeakyCon held its first event in 2009, and has since brought together thousands of Harry Potter fans across various cities, including Boston, Portland, Burbank, and Dallas.

LeakyCon will also host an event July 31 through August 2, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. For more information, head to this link.

