H3 Wines celebrates National Red Wine Day

H3 Wines shows off their new labels and a few varieties you'll want to check out to celebrate! Sponsored by H3 Wines. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — In celebration of National Red Wine Day, New York wine expert and sommelier, Sarah Tracey talks to us about a few of the different varieties created by H3 Wines.

Also known as Horse Heaven Hills, H3 Wines partnered with astrologer Lisa Stardust to pair its wines to match your zodiac sign!

New Day NW is an Aries, we first started our show in late March, 2010. Aries are known for their fiery passion, so Lisa paired us with the peppery spice of the H3 Cabernet Sauvignon. Meanwhile Virgo’s are often low key and no fuss, which is why Lisa says they'll be drawn to the H3 Red Blend for its straight-forward, beautiful and silky flavor.

You can find H3 Wines at your local grocer or wine shop - the new label is sold at $13.99. For online orders, check out Drizly, Walmart or Target.