Your favorite Girl Scout cookies may be harder to find this year

The Girl Scout cookie baker is running into production delays, putting some flavors in short supply in Oregon and SW Washington.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Girl scout leaders say customers may have to be patient this year to get their favorite flavors.

According to the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington, the baker who handles cookie production, Little Brownie Bakers, is experiencing delays.

The good news, the most popular cookies, Thin Mints, are not affected. But, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, and the newer S'mores and Adventurefuls will be in shorter supply at first.

You'll still be able to order boxes of those flavors, but delivery may take longer.

"We expect to get all the cookies we need in order to fulfill all of our orders and what customers need, but there probably are going to be limited quantities available at the beginning but they'll catch up by the end of the sale", said Shannon Evers, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington.

The impacted flavors may also be hard to find at cookie booths. The Girl Scouts suspended booth sales last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but are back out in the community this year.

You can still order cookies online as well.

If you want to help the Girl Scouts, without having the cookie temptations around the house, you can also donate a box and the scouts will give them to local non-profits.

The cookie program is meant to teach the Girl Scouts about business, money management and people skills, and this year, they can add managing inventory during a supply chain crisis to the list of lessons.