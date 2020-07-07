SEATTLE — Traveling is a fun way to see the world, but it can take a lot of planning to make sure your trip goes right!

ABOUT THE SHOW: "LGBTQ+ friendly travel has never been so vocal until now! Be transported with Sagitravel’s top LGBTQ+ travel enthusiasts and influencers as we make stops around the globe showcasing the friendliest destinations the world has to offer for LGBTQ+ travelers. “Gay Travel Today” helps you explore, engage and indulge in gay-friendly destinations with news you can use to plan your next adventure using Sagitravel’s Gay Travel Skill, the first voice-driven app dedicated to LGBTQ+ travel enthusiasts searching for flawless and friendly vacation travel planning from experts within the LGBTQ+ community who understand your travel needs. Sagitravel exclusively serves the LGBTQ+ community backed by more than 50 years of international preeminent travel experience from Quo Vadis. Bon voyage!" -amazon.com