Be mine, Galentine! How to overcome challenges & set boundaries with your BFFs

It may be cliché but it's true: Communication is key to all types of relationships, including friendships!

Every American knows February 14th marks a very special day for those in relationships. But the day before, Galentine's Day, is the perfect time to chat about friendships: the good and the ugly.

Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano are friends, podcast hosts, and now authors who recently released their book, Friendshipping: The Art of Finding Friends, Being Friends, and Keeping Friends. The duo joined New Day to discuss the bumpy road that many friends experience, and how to work your way through the storm.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Navigating the world of adult friendships can be a real challenge when everyone is busy, overwhelmed, or too often too far away. Here to help are Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano, the duo behind the cult favorite podcast Friendshipping. Insightful, empathetic, and just a touch irreverent, Jenn and Trin give readers the tools they need to make new friends and revitalize the quality of existing friendships.