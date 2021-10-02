Once you're out of school, meeting new people becomes a lot harder.

Expanding your friend group as an adult has always been hard. The pandemic has only made it harder, not only because of little to no opportunity for in-person meet-ups but because this unprecedented time has taken an energy-draining toll on our mental health.

Best friends and podcast hosts Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano's new book Friendshipping: The Art of Finding Friends, Being Friends, and Keeping Friends is here to help people get out of their socializing slump. The duo joined us to chat about their book and told us what steps we can take to make new friends, safely.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Navigating the world of adult friendships can be a real challenge when everyone is busy, overwhelmed, or too often too far away. Here to help are Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano, the duo behind the cult favorite podcast Friendshipping. Insightful, empathetic, and just a touch irreverent, Jenn and Trin give readers the tools they need to make new friends and revitalize the quality of existing friendships.