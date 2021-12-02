Friendshipping: The Art of Keeping Friends (or not)

When it is time to give up on a friendship? It's one of the hardest decisions someone can make when it comes to their social life.

It's unfortunate to say but it's true: some friendships aren't meant to last forever.

Whether you're simply growing apart for someone or you had a falling out that you just can't bounce back from, losing a friend can be heartbreaking. People and priorities change over time and that is totally normal and part of life. But how do we know when it's time to let go? And if we think it can be mended, how do we go about stitching it back together?

Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano are friends and podcast hosts who recently wrote their first book together called Friendshipping: The Art of Finding Friends, Being Friends, and Keeping Friends. Although "losing friends" isn't in the title, they joined the show to discuss some warning signs to look out for and steps you can take to mend broken friendships.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Navigating the world of adult friendships can be a real challenge when everyone is busy, overwhelmed, or too often too far away. Here to help are Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano, the duo behind the cult favorite podcast Friendshipping. Insightful, empathetic, and just a touch irreverent, Jenn and Trin give readers the tools they need to make new friends and revitalize the quality of existing friendships.