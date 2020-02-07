Freedom Boat Club lets you get out on the water without buying a boat

SEATTLE — Want to set sail this summer but don't own a boat? No problem, thanks to Freedom Boat Club.
It works like a gym membership. You pay a monthly fee and get access to dozens of boats. What's even better is that you don't have to pay for maintenance, moorage, or any other costly items associated with owning a boat. You also get unlimited training from licensed captains to make sure you're safe and comfortable on their boats.
There's also little risk of getting bored. Freedom Boat Club has 11 clubs and 78 vessels across Washington state. Your membership lets you take advantage of them all. So you can explore Elliott Bay one day and take a cruise to Poulsbo the next.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.