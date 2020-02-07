x
Freedom Boat Club lets you get out on the water without buying a boat

Members get access to dozens of boats across Washington. Sponsored by Freedom Boat Club and the Seattle Boat Show.
Credit: KING TV
Freedom Boat Club has 11 locations in Washington including Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Want to set sail this summer but don't own a boat? No problem, thanks to Freedom Boat Club.

It works like a gym membership. You pay a monthly fee and get access to dozens of boats. What's even better is that you don't have to pay for maintenance, moorage, or any other costly items associated with owning a boat. You also get unlimited training from licensed captains to make sure you're safe and comfortable on their boats.

Credit: KING TV
There's also little risk of getting bored. Freedom Boat Club has 11 clubs and 78 vessels across Washington state. Your membership lets you take advantage of them all. So you can explore Elliott Bay one day and take a cruise to Poulsbo the next.

