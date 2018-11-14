Take some time in Tacoma without spending a dime. Did you know there are six major museums in downtown Tacoma covering art, history and even a museum of glass? On the third Thursday of each month, the local museums offer free or discounted admission.

If you are looking for an out of this world adventure, Pierce College Science Dome and Planetarium will take you on a tour of the galaxy. They offer free shows quarterly and the next show, “Science Fact, Science Fiction,” is coming up on December 1.

Want to hitch a ride? Take a tour of Tacoma on the Link Light Rail -- it's always free. The line starts in the theater district and cruises all the way to the Tacoma Dome. This might be especially fun for parents with little kids. You can catch a ride every 12 minutes during the day at six stops. Parking is also free in the Link garage next to the Tacoma Dome Station.

After that, hop in your car and head a few miles north on Interstate 5 for something that will really soothe your senses, the Pacific Bonsai Museum. They have an extensive collection of incredible bonsai all on display, it's literally living art. The Museum offers free, guided tours of the exhibit and are offered every Sunday at 1 p.m. No reservations required.

Now you are "free" to go have fun!

