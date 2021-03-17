A Seattle Jewish-style deli is offering Passover meals to-go

Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery is offering Passover meals to customers to make it easier to celebrate during the pandemic. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery is known for its unique name, bountiful bagels, and crave-able Reubens.

"The name comes from my mother's side of the family," says owner Josh Grunig. "And so our whole side of the family is called Stein, and when my family immigrated through Ellis Island, they shortened our name."

But just before Passover, this kitchen has become a matzah machine. For Passover 2021, the Jewish-style deli is selling pick-up Passover meals, with the option to also add on the Seder plate.

"It was really important for us to provide meals for people to make things convenient, and obviously to make delicious food," says Grunig.

You can order on their website for pick up on March 26th, 27th and 28th.

Their Passover meal contains a choice of brisket or their vegetarian jackfruit brisket, along with roasted vegetables, matzo ball soup or roast vegetable soup, charoset and, of course, their homemade matzah.

Through the deli, Grunig honors his family and the greater Jewish community of Western Washington.