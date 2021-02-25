'Your Last Meal' podcast is celebrating its 100th podcast episode!

SEATTLE — What would you eat for your last meal on earth?
It's the central question of KIRO Radio host Rachel Belle's podcast, "Your Last Meal." Since 2016, the Seattlelite has interviewed celebrities from Rainn Wilson to Greta Gerwig to Ben & Jerry (yes, THE Ben & Jerry)! Feb. 25 marks her 100th episode, in which she discusses the topic with three 100-year-old women!
She joined New Day NW to chat about her show and ponder what makes food such an interesting conversation topic. Plus, she shares the surprising combo that William Shatner would ask for!
