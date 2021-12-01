Woodinville chef serves up empowerment in new 'Kitchen Competent' subscription box

Chef Anne Marie Schukar's monthly box goes beyond the recipe to teach life long cooking skills.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Anne-Marie Schukar is a sought-after Chef, cooking for Woodinville wineries, weddings and for various professional athletes and politicians.

And now, anyone can learn from her through Kitchen Competent. It's a monthly subscription box that includes a special monthly spice blend, a recipe to use it, essential kitchen gadgets, and a surprise gift.

But the bonus of the box is what's not inside. The subscription gives you access to live events and videos where you learn new tips and tricks in the kitchen from Chef Anne Marie herself.

"I believe everyone would love to be in their kitchen if they know what they're doing. If you don't know what you're doing, you won't be comfortable right? I want them to feel competent enough to just get in the kitchen and just make something or read a recipe and know if it's going to work or not," explained Chef Anne Marie.

Before the pandemic, Chef Anne Marie stayed busy catering events and weddings and doing cooking classes for corporate teams. But because of Covid and people not being able to gather, she lost ninety percent of her business.

"It was devastating actually. We only have 3 full-time employees, so we were able to keep them and we've been pivoting ever since," shared Chef Anne Marie.

Kitchen Competent taps into Chef Anne Marie's passion for teaching. She stressed that the kitchen is the heart of people's homes and she hopes through the techniques learned as part of the subscription, people feel more "at home" in that special place.