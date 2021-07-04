Sip, sip hooray! Making wine more approachable for everyone

The new book 'Wine for Normal People' is all wine, no snobbery! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Do you ever find yourself browsing the wine aisle in the grocery store for a little too long... reading labels that mean very little to you? You're not alone!

Self-described "wine dork," podcast host and author Elizabeth Schneider takes the intimidation out of selecting a bottle. She's teaching people without prior wine knowledge the fundamentals in an easy-to-grasp way (no French degree required) in "Wine for Normal People" -- one of the most listened to podcasts in the United States. Now, much of her discussions exist in writing in her new book, Wine for Normal People: A Guide for Real People Who Like Wine, But Not the Snobbery That Goes with It!

Whether you want to add a new element to the same old dinner, celebrate someone special, or are just interested in learning more about the wide world of wine, Elizabeth has plenty of suggestions for enjoying wine without the fuss. She joins New Day NW to chat about the book, great food pairings and more.