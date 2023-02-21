'Where Ya at Matt' serving up southern favorites in the Puget Sound region

Chef Matthew Lewis is delivering the tastes of Mardi Gras more than 2,500 miles from Louisiana, where he was born and raised.

RENTON, Wash — Whether you’re in Seattle or New Orleans, Feb. 21 was Fat Tuesday.

You likely know the term from Mardi Gras, which translates to “Fat Tuesday” in French. Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world and has roots in Christian traditions, but for many it’s a time of dance and delicacies.

The celebration proceeds Ash Wednesday, the start of Christian Lent, which is a time of fasting and abstinence that leads up to the Easter holiday. The most famous Mardi Gras celebration in America takes place in New Orleans where marching bands play, elaborate floats parade through the streets and riders throw trinkets like beaded necklaces to the crowds. That tradition dates back to the 1870’s.

Perhaps the most universally celebrated part of Mardi Gras is the fabulous and indulgent foods - from shrimp po’ boy sandwiches to king cakes, there are dozens of dishes that make the celebration so beloved.

The Seattle food truck owner said he’s “bringing New Orleans to the Pacific Northwest one po' boy at a time.”

His food truck is marked “Where Ya at Matt” and pays tribute to the phrase commonly used in New Orleans.

“Where ya at is an old term that means “how are you or how are you doing," said Lewis.

His food truck was in motion first thing on Fat Tuesday as he delivered king cakes and prepared the Mardi Gras menu for a lunch crowd in Renton and an evening filled with music and hungry customers in Fremont. Shrimp, creole pork, catfish, fried chicken and fried oysters are among the highlights and the desserts range from hot beignets to sweet potato pie.

Perhaps the most symbolic treat is the king cake, typically a glazed or frosted circular, often braided cake decorated with Mardi Gras colors. Purple represents "justice," green is for "father," and gold represents "power." A brioche dough or even cinnamon rolls are often used for king cakes and a bean, coin, nut, or tiny baby figurine may be hidden in the cake.