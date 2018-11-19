Need a break from cooking? Want to get out of the house? Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving! Send an email to bprice@king5.com if you have a restaurant you’d like to add to the list.

Reservations are often recommended.

Basil's Kitchen Seattle

11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

15920 West Valley Highway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Inside the Embassy Suites Hotel

425-227-9406

Thanksgiving Menu

Copperleaf Restaurant at Cedarbrook Lodge

5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98188

206-214-4282

Thanksgiving Menu

Cutter’s Crabhouse

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2001 Western Ave #100, Seattle, WA 98121

206-448-4884

Holiday Menu

Din Tai Fung (Seattle, Bellevue, Tukwila)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

University Village, 2621 NE 46th St., Seattle, WA 98105

206-525-0958

700 Bellevue way NE #280, Bellevue, WA 98004

425-698-1095

Dunbar Room in Hotel Sorrento

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

900 Madison Street, Seattle WA 98104

206-622-6400

Thanksgiving menu

The 5-Point Cafe

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

415 Cedar Street, Seattle, WA 98119

206-448-9991

Thanksgiving menu

Grappa

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2 Boston St., Seattle, WA 98109

206-466-1027

Jimmy's on First

8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Inside the Silver Cloud Hotel

1046 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134

206-204-9700

McCormick & Schmick's (Bellevue)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

700 Bellevue Way, Suite 115, Bellevue, WA 98004

425-454-2606

Menu

Palomino

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

610 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

425-455-7600

Holiday Menu

Ruth's Chris Steak House (Bellevue)

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

565 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

425-451-1550

Menu

Ruth's Chris Steak House (Seattle)

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

727 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

206-624-8524

Menu

Sazerac

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco

1101 4th Avel, Seattle, WA 98101

206-624-7755

Menu

Scott’s Bar and Grill

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds, WA 98026

425-775-2561

Holiday Menu

Stanford’s (Northgate)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

401 NE Northgate Way Ste. 1106, Seattle, WA 98125

206-834-6277

Stanford’s (Southcenter)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

17380 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila,WA 98188

206-575-7454

Holiday Menu

Stanley & Seaforts

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

115 East 34th, Tacoma, WA 98404

253-473-7300

Urbane

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

1639 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

206-676-4600

Holiday Menu

