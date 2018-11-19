Need a break from cooking? Want to get out of the house? Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving! Send an email to bprice@king5.com if you have a restaurant you’d like to add to the list.
Reservations are often recommended.
11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
15920 West Valley Highway, Tukwila, WA 98188
Inside the Embassy Suites Hotel
425-227-9406
Copperleaf Restaurant at Cedarbrook Lodge
5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98188
206-214-4282
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2001 Western Ave #100, Seattle, WA 98121
206-448-4884
Din Tai Fung (Seattle, Bellevue, Tukwila)
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
University Village, 2621 NE 46th St., Seattle, WA 98105
206-525-0958
700 Bellevue way NE #280, Bellevue, WA 98004
425-698-1095
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
900 Madison Street, Seattle WA 98104
206-622-6400
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
415 Cedar Street, Seattle, WA 98119
206-448-9991
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2 Boston St., Seattle, WA 98109
206-466-1027
8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Inside the Silver Cloud Hotel
1046 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134
206-204-9700
McCormick & Schmick's (Bellevue)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
700 Bellevue Way, Suite 115, Bellevue, WA 98004
425-454-2606
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
610 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
425-455-7600
Ruth's Chris Steak House (Bellevue)
12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
565 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
425-451-1550
Ruth's Chris Steak House (Seattle)
6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
727 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101
206-624-8524
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
1101 4th Avel, Seattle, WA 98101
206-624-7755
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
8115 Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds, WA 98026
425-775-2561
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
401 NE Northgate Way Ste. 1106, Seattle, WA 98125
206-834-6277
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
17380 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila,WA 98188
206-575-7454
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
115 East 34th, Tacoma, WA 98404
253-473-7300
7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
1639 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
206-676-4600