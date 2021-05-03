What does every great Western film need a side of? Steak! - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie

Grab your steak retail or to-go at Bateau on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Doorbell Dinner and a Movie pairs a local restaurant that serves great takeout with a good movie you can stream at home, recommended by a Seattle film expert.

DINNER: Steaks from Geo’s in Seattle

MOVIE: News of the World, available to watch on VOD

Evening photographer Stan McMeekin thinks a great Western should be paired with a great steak. So, Bateau on Capitol Hill might be the perfect stop before this stream.

"We utilize a lot of local farmers and food, as much as we can," said Bateau Chef Taylor Thornhill. They also butcher and age their beef in-house.

Steaks are sold two ways. The first involves a variety of slabs hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

"One way is people can buy a steak as if they were buying it from a butcher shop." These retail customers are sent home with cooking instructions and finishing butter.

But if you prefer Chef Thornhill's skills on the grill, grab a butter basted dry-aged steak to-go. You also can't go wrong with their burger, which is a top seller.

"We're doing a toasted bun, some aoli, caramelized onions and some Gruyere cheese to finish that burger."

Pommes frites make a classic and delicious optional side. And bottles from their wine list are being sold at a discounted price.

Chef Thornhill is practically a one-man show -- figuring out ways to make it work without in-person dining. So your order really matters. "Obviously we're existing in a difficult time right now, but we would love to have enough support to last until we can get open again."

Now, for the movie... From a re-imagined steakhouse, to Tom Hanks in a re-imagined Western. Senior IMDb Film Editor Keith Simanton recommends a must see from 2020: 'News of the World.' Don't expect to see Hanks as a cowboy -- he plays a veteran navigating the uncivil times following the Civil War.

"During his travels, he runs into a twice abandoned 10 year old orphaned girl," he says, "And he makes it his duty to try and take her back to her kin."

A great movie alongside a great steak, at home.

Bateau | 1040 E Union St, Seattle