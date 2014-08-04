Washington declared a powerhouse for blueberries by WSDA

Washington State is declared the powerhouse to grow the world’s blueberries. In 2021 alone, Washington grew 180 million pounds of blueberries.

WASHINGTON — Washington state is amongst the highest producers of blueberries globally, establishing it as a powerhouse.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), growing blueberries in Washington is a "growing business."

In 2021, Washington grew 180 million pounds of blueberries. Oregon state contributed to this number by growing 150 million pounds of berries. Combined, these two states grow 95% of the blueberries in the world.

If you are a farmer or would like to grow these luscious berries in your own backyard, Washington state has the perfect land to do so. The soil required to grow these berries in the western and eastern parts of our beautiful state is described as “slightly acidic and damp yet well-drained,” said the WSDA. Currently, 55% of the berries grow in the western part of Washington and the other 45% grow in the eastern.

Picking blueberries can be a family-friendly activity. There are over 25 farms you can visit in Washington state. A couple to visit in the King County area are Pearson’s Bees and Berries in Renton, Larsen Lake in Bellevue, Canter-Berry in Auburn and many more.

Pearson's Bees and Berries in Renton is available by appointment only.

Larsen Lake in Bellevue is open March through September, Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canter-Berry in Auburn is open from 8 a.m. each day. This farm does advise visitors to check the website daily after 6:30 p.m. to check availability for the following day.