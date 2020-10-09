Celebrate a socially distant Washington Cider Week!

Washington Cider Week is from September 10th-20th, and features plenty of ways to enjoy the tasty autumnal beverage.

SEATTLE — Fall is right around the corner, and with it comes cider season!

Washington Cider Week begins tomorrow, a celebration of the Washington cideries that make the tasty autumnal beverages we know and love.

This year has been especially tough for many cideries in the Pacific Northwest. As many cideries rely on restaurants and bars, rather than grocery stores, to stock their ciders, COVID-19 has hit these local supplier hard.

And while the celebration looks different than it has in the past few years - think more social distancing and more virtual events - there's still plenty of ways to celebrate cider.

If you want to sample cider from the comfort of your home, several cideries are offering take-home tasting kits. For instance, Incline Cider Company is offering a $25 tasting kit completely with glasses and a tote bag. Plus, $3 of every purchase goes to Dat Creole Soul Lagniappe, an organization created by a food truck owner that provides food for people experiencing homelessness.