Wake up to delicious vegan 'Bacon & Eggs' breakfast tacos

Tacos for breakfast? Yes please! Chef Makini Howell has us covered.

SEATTLE — Our favorite planted-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe that combines two of our favorite things: breakfast and tacos! She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.

"Bacon and Egg" Breakfast Tacos

By Makini Howell

Makes 2 tacos

Ingredients

4 tortillas

1 cup JUST Egg

2-3 oz. Plums Smoked tofu available online @www.plumbistro.com or your favorite vegan bacon

½ large avocado

Store-bought or house-made Picante sauce

Green opinions or chives (optional)

Heat tortillas

Preheat a non-stick pan to medium heat. No butter or oil required.

Place tortilla in the pan for approximately 30 seconds until slightly golden and tortilla begins to puff.

Turn tortilla over, and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Remove from heat and set between two plates to keep warm.

How to scramble the "eggs"

Heat a small, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add a bit of oil, then add the crumbled tofu. Sauté the tofu until starting to brown.

Reduce heat to medium-low and pour in the JUST Egg (over the tofu this will add a delicious flavor) and scramble like an egg. Use a small, stiff rubber spatula to stir occasionally, while still letting the JUST Egg heat evenly and set. When halfway cooked through, sprinkle in green onions (or chives) and stir to combine. Once the liquid is just about cooked through and looks like scrambled eggs, remove from the heat.

How to make the tacos