A delicious chicken sammie minus the bird - Makini's Kitchen

When it comes to good eats it's hard to beat a fried chicken sandwich.
But chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a plant-based recipe to share that does not include the bird.
Fried “Chicken” Sammie
By Makini Howell
Ingredients:
- 1 package premade chicken Seitan (I use this one
- https://www.franklinfarms.com/our-food#seitan-1)
- Nondairy buttermilk
- Cooking oil
- One small tomato sliced
- Bread and butter pickles
- 2 pieces of lettuce
- 2 Burger buns
- Ranch aioli
Black Pepper Breading
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt or to taste
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground pepper
Ranch Aioli
- 1 cup best foods vegan mayo
- ½ teaspoon of onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- 2 teaspoons fresh parsley
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Sea salt to taste
Directions
Combine all the breading ingredients and set them aside
Combine Aioli ingredients, this can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator
Heat a pot for frying, once pot is close to frying temp, drain seitan and remove from package.
Add seitan pieces to non-dairy buttermilk. Then dredge seitan pieces in the black pepper breading mixture and repeat.
Drop breaded seitan into the oil to fry. While seitan is frying prepare your burger. Heat bun if desired, slather aioli on the top and bottom. Remove golden brown seitan from oil and let drain. Build sammie with the tomato, lettuce, and pickles.
