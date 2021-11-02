A delicious chicken sammie minus the bird - Makini's Kitchen

This is so good you won't miss the meat

When it comes to good eats it's hard to beat a fried chicken sandwich.

But chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a plant-based recipe to share that does not include the bird.

Fried “Chicken” Sammie

By Makini Howell

Ingredients:

1 package premade chicken Seitan (I use this one

https://www.franklinfarms.com/our-food#seitan-1)

Nondairy buttermilk

Cooking oil

One small tomato sliced

Bread and butter pickles

2 pieces of lettuce

2 Burger buns

Ranch aioli

Black Pepper Breading

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt or to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground pepper

Ranch Aioli

1 cup best foods vegan mayo

½ teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon chopped chives

2 teaspoons fresh parsley

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Sea salt to taste

Directions

Combine all the breading ingredients and set them aside

Combine Aioli ingredients, this can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator

Heat a pot for frying, once pot is close to frying temp, drain seitan and remove from package.

Add seitan pieces to non-dairy buttermilk. Then dredge seitan pieces in the black pepper breading mixture and repeat.