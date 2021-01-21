Don't toss your banana peels... You can EAT them!

The B in BLT now stands for banana! Here's how to fry them up just right. Sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market.

It's time to "bacon" your banana peels -- yes, seriously! With a little sugar and spice, you can fry them up as a meat-free alternative to the beloved breakfast staple.

Chef Joel Gamoran is all about limiting food waste and eating sustainably. He shows us how to utilize our "Banana Bacon" in a plant-based take on a classic sandwich: the BLT! He's using produce and spices from Sprouts Farmers Market, which offers a wide assortment of fresh, high-quality food that's good for you & the planet.

"Banana Bacon” Lettuce Avocado Tomato (B.L.A.T.) Sandwich

By Joel Gamoran

Servings: 2 sandwiches

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Banana Peel Bacon

3 leftover banana peels, rinsed and dried

3 tablespoons Sprouts Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon Sprouts Organic Grade A Maple Syrup

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp red chili flakes

⅛ tsp cayenne Pepper

For the Sandwich:

12 slices banana peel bacon

2 ounces Miyoko’s® Organic Cultured Vegan Cream Cheese

2 tablespoons chopped Sprouts Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil

4 slices Sprouts Nine Grain Bread, toasted

4 leaves red leaf lettuce

1 jumbo avocado, peeled and sliced

Directions:

Separate each banana peel into 4 equal strips to create a total of 12 pieces of peel. Using a spoon, carefully scrape along the inside of each of the banana peels, removing any excess banana. To a medium sized bowl, stir together the olive oil, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt, smoked paprika, red chili flakes and cayenne pepper. Place the banana peels into the bowl, tossing to make sure each piece is well coated. Set aside to marinate for 5 minutes Meanwhile, make the cream cheese spread by stirring together the Miyoko’s® Organic Cultured Vegan Cream Cheese with the chopped Sprouts sun dried tomatoes. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Using the side of the bowl, wipe off the excess marinade before placing each of the peels into the pan. Cook for 5 minutes per side, until both sides are caramelized and have the appearance of bacon. Be sure to watch as it is cooking and adjust the heat to make sure the peels do not burn. Remove to a plate to begin sandwich assembly. To assemble the sandwich, spread a tablespoon of sun-dried tomato vegan cream cheese on each of the 4 slices of toasted Sprouts nine grain bread. Equally top 2 of the bread slices with the red lettuce leaves, banana peel bacon and sliced avocado halves. Finish by topping each sandwich with the remaining slices of bread.