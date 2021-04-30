Seattle chef Shota Nakajima shares a tasty take on a fried chicken sandwich

SEATTLE — Chef Shota Nakajima is one of the most popular young chefs in Seattle. As of recent, he's now recognizable to 'Top Chef' fans around the nation as a contestant in the Bravo series' 18th season. Chef Shota has owned several restaurants on Capitol Hill and his most recent, Taku, is set to reopen on May 5.
He chats about his experience on the show, coming back to Seattle and shares his tasty take on an American classic. Check out his recipe below!
Curry Karaage Burger
By Chef Shota Nakajima
CURRY SAUCE INGREDIENTS
- Golden Curry medium hot sauce (premade) 100g
- Water 620ml
- Diced onion 1 each
- Grated carrot ½ each
CURRY SAUCE INSTRUCTIONS
- Add oil to a pot and cook vegetables
- Add water and curry, simmer at low temp
- Blend all of it together with a blender
CHICKEN KARAAGE INGREDIENTS
- Chicken Thigh 1 each
- Egg yolk 1 each
- Soy 1 TBS
- Grated ginger 1 tsp
- Grated garlic 1 tsp
- Sake 1 TBS
- Potato starch 2 TBS
- Flour 1 TSB
CHICKEN KARAAGE INSTRUCTIONS
- Marinate everything together for at least 3 hours.
- Toss in more potato starch and flour and fry till golden brown
TOPPINGS
- Coleslaw (shredded cabbage and kewpie mayo)
- Buns (split and toasted with butter)
ASSEMBLY
- Toss fried chicken thigh in curry sauce to coat evenly.
- Place chicken on bottom bun, top with coleslaw and close!
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.