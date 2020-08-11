A spicy, tasty way to stir up Target tofu - Makini's Kitchen

Chef Makini Howell is back to show us how to level up a plant-based favorite

Tofu can be found just about anywhere now. Plum Bistro Chef Makini Howell stumbled across some when she wasn't looking and decided to make it into a meal. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Spicy Tarjay (Target) Tofu

Ingredients:

1 package of Hodo Organic Spicy Harissa Tofu Cubes - 8oz

¼ cup Diced onions

¼ cup Diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon Tomato paste

2 tablespoons Coconut milk

1 tablespoon Cilantro

Harissa paste (optional)

Instructions:

In a nonstick skillet add a little oil, add the tofu and onion and cook for 3-5 minutes to dry the tofu out a bit and cook the onions. Then add in the crushed tomatoes, the paste, coconut milk and a tiny bit of water or stock if it seems thick to you. Add the cilantro and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Yellow Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups White Jasmine Rice

1 ¾ cups coconut water or if you like it coconutty use lite coconut milk

1 ¼ cups Water*

½ teaspoon Turmeric

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 tablespoons diced fresh Cilantro and Mint garnish

Instructions:

Put the rice in a fine-mesh strainer or sieve. Run cold water over it until the water runs clear.

In a large saucepan, combine the coconut milk, water, turmeric and salt; stir to combine. Bring to a low boil.

Add the rice and stir to combine. Place a lid on the saucepan and lower the heat to a simmer.

Cook 15 minutes or until the water is absorbed into the rice (if using rice from a package confirm cooking time on the package as some brands may differ)

After the liquid is absorbed, remove the saucepan from the heat. With the lid still on, allow the rice to sit for 10 minutes undisturbed before serving. Fluff rice before serving.

Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro and mint and serve.

Once tofu is cooked and rice is cooked serve together.