This tiny taco shop in West Seattle serves up big flavor

The TACOntainer began as a project at the beginning of quarantine

SEATTLE — TACOntainer is exactly what you'd expect from the title: a taco shop, all in a tiny 10-foot container.

"That's the smallest size container there is and it's had a trip on the ocean before," said owner Victor Savcenco.

Victor made his living doing design work, but when the pandemic hit, he had extra time on his hands. So this became his quarantine project.

"I started in May and finished it by September dealt with all the permits and got everything squared away and in January I was able to open my window."

Don't let the compact container fool you -- these tacos serve BIG flavor. You can grab traditional street tacos like carne asada, or try experimental tacos using ingredients like locally foraged mushrooms or elk.

"Currently I have lobster mushrooms and all of those mushrooms are grown in the forest around the pacific northwest and they will change with the seasons."

Whatever you get, don't forget the truffle oil. Victor says it goes well with every taco, but especially the mushroom. Yes, mushroom on mushroom!

However you like your tacos, roll on up to TACOntainer -- and grab a few to-go.

"Tacos are a very happy food."