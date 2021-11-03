This Seattle kitchen is training the next generation of pastry chefs for free

The Pastry Project in Pioneer Square is serving up more than just sweet treats 💝 #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Pastry Project had us at their purple ube blondie baking kit, made in collaboration with Hood Famous Bake Shop. But this Pioneer Square kitchen serves up much more than sweet treats of their own.

Co-founded by Heather Hodge and Emily Kim, these goodies do good.

"The Pastry Project is a community space that provides free pastry and bakery training to folks with barriers to opportunities in the baking and pastry industry," said Heather. She and Emily met while working at Molly Moon's -- Heather was the head chef, Emily was director of social impact.

Their enterprise is giving people like Hana Yohannes the training and equipment to become their own pastry superstars.

"I definitely owe a lot to the Pastry Project," Hana said. "I'd always somewhat considered getting a job in the pastry industry but going to pastry school or culinary school wasn't something I could afford."

Her experience there helped land her a job at Seattle cookie shop Hello Robin. Now, she's about to open her own bakery, with a name that reflects her Etrian heritage: Shikorina Pastries.

"Shikorina is a Tagrinian word that means sweetheart or sweetness, and I really wanted to find a way to tie my culture into the business and I thought it was really fitting."

Supporting all this sweetness is easy. Their Pastry Kit Subscription gives folks the opportunity to test out their own baking skills at home -- providing all the ingredients you'll need to make a delicious dessert. If baking isn't your jam, don't worry -- they have you covered.

"We have a Goodie Box Membership, where once a month on a Saturday you get to come here and get a box of freshly baked treats," said Emily.

Additionally, folks can buy retail from their bakery once monthly on 'Sunday Bunday.'

The kitchen isn't only equipped with pastry experts -- there's also a lending library of cookbooks and baking tools including Kitchen Aid mixers. All free to use.

"I think more than anything we just want baking and pastry the industry, and baking in general, to be accessible to everyone," said Heather.