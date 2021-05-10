This eatery in Tacoma's West End was named 'Best New Restaurant' by South Sound Magazine

Lucky customers of Cooper's Food And Drink might even get to meet the restaurant's namesake! 🐶 #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Cooper's Food And Drink, a family-friendly restaurant that specializes in comfort food, has been named "Best New Restaurant" by South Sound Magazine.

The restaurant is owned and managed by the Troger family, and there are a number of them involved in the business. But as far as we could tell, there's no one in the family named Cooper. So where did the name come from?

Tanya Troger gave us the scoop: "One of our first regulars, Big Mike, came in and he had the cutest little dog named Cooper and so we started thinking 'Hey, Cooper's. That sounds great!' And then we realized a cooper is also a barrel maker and we served barrel-aged whiskey here so it's a perfect name."

Some of the menu favorites include the Beef Weck, an East Coast version of the French Dip. It's a Caraway Kaiser roll dipped in au jus with a hefty portion of roast beef and served with horseradish aioli. Ask for extra au jus.

We also featured a new menu item, the apple and brie baguette sandwich. It comes with homemade tomato jam and a side dish. We suggest the lobster bisque. There are big chunks of lobster under all that cream.

Cooper's also offers a weekend brunch, complete with chicken and waffles, fresh-squeezed orange juice mimosas, and New York-style steak and eggs.

There's a breezy outdoor patio for social distancing and a fully stocked bar.