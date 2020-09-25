This Vashon Island restaurant serves a famous soup

The Ruby Brink on Vashon Island is known for their celebrated dish, the Meat & Noodle. #k5evening

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Ruby Brink on Vashon Island is a butcher, baker, bar, and restaurant - and if that wasn't enough for you, it's not a grocery store as well!

"We put a lot of emphasis on local produce, and our relationship with farmers drives our menu," says Jake Heil, one of the owners.

Stop by the restaurant for a selection of take-home meals and treats, with everything from egg salad to boozy slushie pops to bread so beautiful you almost don't want to eat it. Almost.

"We're trying not to back ourselves into any corners, and we love being creative," Heil says.

Since the restaurant's opening in 2019, one dish that's caught the attention of many of the humbly-named Meat & Noodle.

"The meat and noodle, it's kind of a small legend for us at this point," Heil says.

As the name suggests, it's a soup of meat and noodles, along with pickles, local vegetables and a decadent soft-boiled egg. Simple, but thanks to high quality ingredients, simply delicious.

"It's intentionally vague, because it's meant to break the mold of one dish expectation that most restaurants do," Heil says.

And while it's usually served all put together in-house, COVID-19 has led the fearless restaurant to create take-home meat and noodle kits, so nothing gets soggy.

"It's an emotional time for restaurants," Heil says. "It's confusing, it's challenging, but for us, we talk regularly about how grateful we are for the business we do have. The island is a special place, a knitted community, and people have really looked to each other to figure out how to keep the fabric together. And that's meant a lot of support."