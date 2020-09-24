Give your next dinner a PNW farm to table twist

Oregon Farm Table Cookbook author Karista Bennett shares a delicious way to spice up pork tenderloin! #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Living in the Pacific Northwest, we're lucky to have so many farm grown foods at our fingertips. Karista Bennett, who lives in Salem, has compiled 101 delicious PNW inspired recipes in her new book: The Oregon Farm Table Cookbook. All the recipes capitalize on all the foods grown in our area.

She shared three of her favorite recipes from the book:

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Spiced Dried Plum Sauce / Serves 4

I love a good sauce. Truly, it can make me giddy, which is why I have quite the repertoire of sauce recipes. When I was in culinary school, I’d come home each day and practice the techniques I learned. I’d make recipe after recipe and I served most of them with a sauce. One memorable evening, I created a recipe that did not have a sauce. I set the meal on the table and my daughter and husband gave me looks of bewilderment. I asked them why the funny faces and my daughter replied, “Where’s the sauce?” Consequently, we almost always have a sauce with our dinner.

Sauces make my dinners easy, but they also add flavor and texture to a meal. This recipe is a perfect example: a simple roasted pork tenderloin cooked to juicy perfection and then served with a creamy and subtly spiced dried plum sauce. If you have other cuts of pork on hand, this sauce also pairs deliciously with pork loin and thin-cut pork chops.

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1½ pounds pork tenderloin

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

For the Spiced Plum Sauce

One 10-ounce package dried plums (prunes)

1½ cups dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 heaping tablespoon red currant jelly or blackberry jelly

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2. Mix together the dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Place the tenderloin in a baking dish and rub with the olive oil. Sprinkle the dried herb-salt mixture on the entire tenderloin. Roast in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145ºF.

3. Prepare the plum sauce. In a medium saucepan, add the plums and wine and heat over medium heat. Turn the heat down to low and let the wine and plums simmer uncovered until the wine has reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes. Gently fold in the heavy cream, cloves, cinnamon, and red currant jelly.

4. Bring the sauce back to a gentle boil over medium heat. Then reduce the heat to a lively simmer until the sauce begins to thicken. The sauce will be done when it coats the back of a spoon. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Once the pork is done, remove it from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Slice the pork into thin slices and place on a platter. Drizzle the spiced plum sauce over the pork and garnish with the Italian parsley. Serve immediately.

Side Dish Recommendations: Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Winter Squash, Dried Cherries, and Bacon with Maple Vinaigrette (page 91), Orange Marmalade and Miso Roasted Carrots with Toasted Sesame Seeds (page 105), Oregon Shrimp Salad with Spicy Seafood Dressing (page 101)

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Winter Squash, Dried Cherries, and Bacon with Maple Vinaigrette / Serves 4 to 6

I always think the ingredients in this salad represent the variety of beautiful ingredients from an Oregon harvest. The salad’s base is made of thinly shaved fresh Brussels sprouts, which are then combined with roasted winter squash, dried cherries, crispy bacon, and Oregon hazelnuts, all tossed in the most delicious maple vinaigrette.

The colors in this salad look quite festive on the dinner table and, although I serve this as a side salad for Sunday dinner, it can certainly be served à la carte as an entrée salad.

For the Vinaigrette

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons maple syrup (or to taste)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

For the Salad

1 pound organic Brussels sprouts, shaved with a mandolin or sliced thin with a knife

4 ounces cooked bacon, diced

1 cup diced roasted winter squash or sweet potato (I often use delicata squash for their sweet, nutty flavor)

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onion

½ cup dried cherries (or cranberries)

½ cup toasted hazelnuts, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 ounces crumbled goat cheese, for garnish (optional)

Handful of microgreens, chopped (optional)

1. To make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, and garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

2. To make the salad: In a large bowl, gently toss together the shaved Brussels sprouts, diced bacon, winter squash, green onion, dried cherries, and hazelnuts.

3. You can keep this salad covered in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. Just before serving, toss gently with dressing to taste (reserving additional dressing if needed) and season with salt and pepper. Pour out onto a platter or into a large bowl and garnish with crumbled goat cheese and microgreens, if using. Serve immediately.

Lemon-Herb Roasted New Potatoes / Serves 4

This was one of the first herb-infused recipes I learned to make while in culinary school. I remember being so proud of myself when I made this for the first time at home. It’s truly a delicious potato recipe and one that I’ve been making for the last 20 years. I adore the lemon, basil, and parsley combination, but it’s equally good with rosemary, thyme, and sage.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

2 cloves garlic, minced

1½ pounds small red potatoes or fingerling potatoes

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup basil leaves, chiffonade

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the olive oil and garlic. Add the potatoes and toss to coat.

3. Pour the potatoes in a single layer onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast the potatoes for about 30 minutes, or until they are brown and crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

4. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for about 5 minutes. Then slightly smash them and place them in a bowl. Toss with the lemon zest, basil, and parsley. Drizzle with additional olive oil and season to taste with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Transfer the potatoes to a serving dish and serve warm.

Note: To chiffonade herbs, stack the leaves, roll into a cigar shape, and then slice into ribbons.