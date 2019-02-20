PORTLAND, Ore. — If you ever had a reason to question how Portland Blue Star Donuts were, their latest donut may be the answer. The Portland donut chain, known for its "grown-up donuts," announced a new seasonal offering on Monday that takes your everyday glazed donut (looking at you Krispy Kreme) and kicks it up a notch. It's Blue Star's first ever CBD-infused donut.

Coming in at $5.75, the CBD Chocolate Hazelnut Custard is made from 18-hour buttery brioche, filled with thick Valrhona dark chocolate custard infused with Oregon Hazelnut extract and 10 mg of CBD derived from Sherman County-grown hemp by Güüd Manufacturing. The donut is then topped off with a dusting of crunchy homemade hazelnut powder.

The donut release comes after the 2018 Farm Bill allowed commercial hemp cultivation and sale under state regulation.

The bill also removes hemp from the controlled substance list and classifies it as an agricultural commodity. It also allows farmers to compete with other farmers for USDA grants and programs. Hemp does not have the same effect as marijuana because of its lower levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Blue Star joins Southeast Portland’s Coalition Brewing, who released a CBD-infused beer, Two Flowers. The CBD Chocolate Hazelnut Custard is available at all Blue Star Donuts (except for the Portland International Airport location).

A portion of the donut sales will be donated to Shepard’s Grain farmer David Brewer. The Brewer family manage the Emerson Dell Farm near The Dalles that was damaged by the 2018 Substation fire.

Let me know what you think of the donut at @ClaudiaAmezcua_.