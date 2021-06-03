Seattle's first self-pour taproom combines craft beer with high-tech

Tapster features 57 taps of beer, cider, wine and more. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood is home to tech giants like Amazon, which makes it the perfect location for a new high-tech taproom.

Tapster is the city's first self-serve tasting bar. Each of the 57 taps has a touch screen that measures how much beer you pour. You can get as little or as much as you want – or at least as much as the glass will hold. Owner Roman Maliszewski says the best part is that this place allows everyone the opportunity to sample drinks before committing to an entire pint.

"It's nice that you can try anything here by the ounce," says Maliszewski. "I wanted to make sure everyone's enjoying the experience.

While there's no shortage of beer to taste, Tapster also has wine, hard kombucha, hard seltzer and a selection of non-alcoholic drinks like cold brew coffee.

Once you pick your drink of choice, you can grab a seat on a tree stump or a swing – and no those aren't typos. The space is fun and inviting, designed with social media in mind. Aside from the fun seating, the walls, which are bright and colorful, serve as the perfect backdrop for Instagram. There's also a large outdoor patio with even more swings.