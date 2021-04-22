New name, same good vibes at this Tacoma pub - Five Star Dive Bars

After owner Tami lost her beloved 48th Street Pub & Grill, she is back and better than ever! #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Tami’s in Tacoma is the leveled-up version of the now-closed 48th Street Pub & Grill -- a bar that entertained neighbors for decades with great specials, unique events, cheap drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere.

After owner Tami lost her pub, many regulars expressed support and hopes for a similar spot in the neighborhood. So, she decided to open up a new place that still honored her old place. And customers agree it does just that.

“This is the upgraded model of the 48th is what I call it,” said Tami's customer Rich Reynolds.

“We been really fortunate most of our regulars came back," said bartender Melissa Clark. "[Tami] is not just for the business but she is for the staff."

It's a totally informal dining experience (suits and ties optional). Alongside delicious drinks, they've got a food menu that's sure to please and staff and customers that make you feel at home. It's a place that you do not want to miss in Tacoma.

Happy Hour is from Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

$2 Tall Boys

$3.50 well drinks

$2.50 Domestic draft beers

$4.50 Seltzers

The food menu has many options as well, like the Yakimonster Pizza full toppings of Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, olive, green pepper, and onion. You can even opt to get it on a cauliflower crust!

When it comes to entertainment this bar has a pool table, flat-screen TVs, and a calendar that pretty much has something for everyone every day. Rock and Roll Bingo, Karaoke on Fridays, NFL nights, and even Pajama Party nights are just a few of the favorites.

“You can call it neighborhood bar, dive bar, second living room, whatever you feel when you come here is what this place is.”