This food truck says they have the best chicken in the Northwest

Swagg-N-Wagon food truck in West Seattle has a catchy name and tasty chicken - and their loyal fans agree. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Swagg-N-Wagon Wings-N-Things food truck doesn't just have a cool name - they have darn good food!

Brothers Clifford and Roderick Gatterson serve up fried chicken and more to their loyal customers in West Seattle. You can usually find the Wagon on Fauntleroy Way, right near West Seattle Cleaners, K-Square Hair Salon, and Trader Joes. They're usually open Tuesday through Friday, 12pm-6pm.

"So basically all parts of the chicken, waffle fries, the best collard greens in Seattle, cornbread," Roderick says.

"And don't forget about the best fried chicken in the Northwest!" Clifford adds.

That's one bold claim, but one taste of their chicken strips and waffle fries, and you might agree.

"We were born in Houston, raised in the Northwest," Roderick says. "So we're bringing that Southern swag with our food and our taste and introducing it to the Northwest."

"Come down, get your hair cut, get your clothes clean, get some chicken, or do all three at the same time," Clifford says.

"One-stop shop," Roderick adds.

A one-stop shop for the fried chicken fanatic. And with a name like Swagg-N-Wagon, you won't forget it.

"I'd like to be a household name," Clifford says.