Humble Pie serves sustainable (and tasty!) pizza in Seattle

From the green roof to the on-site chicken coop, the restaurant is dedicated to taking care of the planet while making really good pizza.

SEATTLE — As the name suggests, Humble Pie is an unassuming restaurant located in Seattle's International District. But don't assume the name means the pizza isn't extraordinary – because it is.

The menu features a generous selection of wood-fired pizzas to satisfy both veggie and meat lovers. Popular pies include the classic Margherita and the sausage which uses Seattle-made Uli's Famous Sausage. In fact, all of the pizzas feature locally sourced organic ingredients and many of those are grown on-site.

The chefs also don't have to travel far to get fresh eggs. Humble Pie has its own chicken coop located next to the outdoor patio. The eggs take center stage on a couple of pizzas like the mushroom, egg and arugula. And if you're wondering if eggs belong on pizza – trust us they do!

Eating at Humble Pie is not only good for your taste buds but the environment. The restaurant is dedicated to sustainability. The building is made from two recycled shipping containers powered by solar panels. The restaurant also has a zero-waste policy meaning everything they serve is either recyclable or compostable. So grab a slice to go or stay and eat on their covered outdoor patio next to the chickens that provided the eggs for the pizza and know you're doing good for the planet and the community.