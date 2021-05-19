It's BBQ season! Learn to grill your grub Texas style

For people across the U.S., one sure sign of summer is the smell of BBQing meats in the air. One of our favorite Seattle restaurants, Jack's BBQ, knows all about it -- the tasty spot specializes in traditional dry rub, low and slow Central Texas BBQ with sauce on the side. Whether you're craving ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, chicken or all of the above, their menu is sure to please. Owner Jack Timmons shares the secrets to grilling up the perfect grub.