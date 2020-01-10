This Tukwila food hall supports immigrants' small businesses

Spice Bridge in Tukwila is a great way to sample foods from around the world while supporting immigrants, refugees and women of color. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just off Tukwila International Boulevard is Spice Bridge, a global food hall celebrating cuisines from around the world. Spice Bridge supports women of color, immigrants and refugees who want to share their food businesses with South King County.

Oumie Sallah of Afella Jollof Catering is just one of those entrepreneurs, selling Senegambian cuisine to eager customers.

"We are so happy," Sallah says. "Customers are coming, and there's a guy who came by a few minutes ago, who had come back and told me how good the food was. I'm so proud of that, too."

As Spice Bridge's website explains, food businesses have traditionally been a way for many immigrants to make a living - however, King County's high rental and real estate rates can make it challenging for people to start their food businesses. That's where Spice Bridge comes in, providing the space and facilities for entrepreneurs to begin their businesses.

At Afella Jollof Catering, you'll find foods like jollof rice, chicken yassa and samosas.

For Oumie Sallah and many other entrepreneurs, Spice Bridge is a powerful way to uplift their business - especially while many restaurants are struggling.

The food hall has eight vendors in total, serving cuisines such as Argentinian, Afghani, Cambodian, Congolese, Somali, and several others. You can see a full list on the Spice Bridge website.

Spice Bridge is a way to enjoy food from around the world, while helping immigrants, refugees and women of color fulfill their dreams.