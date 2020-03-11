"Vietnamese coffee is the best," U-District Café gives customers a big boost

Sip House makes robust Vietnamese Coffees and Bubble Tea, "It's very concentrated. You need a shot of that, you're done for the day!"

SEATTLE — A new beverage place opened amidst the pandemic. Sip House, in Seattle's University District, offers up unique takes on bubble tea, but their specialty is Vietnamese Coffee.

"We grew up drinking Vietnamese coffee, in our opinion, Vietnamese coffee is the best one," said co-owner, Shally Nguyen.

The secret to making a good Vietnamese coffee is that every sip has to be strong. "We do use a mix of Robusta and Arabica which is around 25% stronger caffeine than other coffee places," explained co-owner, Hau.

Most of Sip House's coffee is uses the Vietnamese brewing method, phin drip, or phin filter. "It's very concentrated. You need a shot of that, you're done for the day!" said Shally.

Two other important things for them is using all-natural ingredients and making their drinks a work of art, "We believe we drink with our eyes first. So, we tried to make our drink aesthetically pleasing, but taste good," said Hau.

The customers couldn't agree more. "The color is great I think. It looks exactly like what I thought it was," said one of their customers.