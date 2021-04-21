Get out the grill for this sweet, salty, seitan satay recipe - Makini's Kitchen

Tell us this doesn't look yummy. #k5evening

With all this great weather we've been having we're sure many of you have dusted off your grills. But if you haven't yet, chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a great recipe idea that might provide some inspiration. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Sweet, Salty and Spicy Seitan Chicken Satay

By Makini Howell

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons lemongrass; ends and outer layer removed, smashed and chop the fragrant green part of the stem

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut milk

½ lb Seitan pulled apart into about 1’’ pieces I use this one

½ tsp. ground turmeric

2 tbsp. Vegan fish sauce

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

Juice of one lime

2 tablespoon peanut oil

1 ½ tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

3 tlb spoon, chopped yellow onion

1 tbsp. fresh ginger, chopped

1 1/2 tbsp. Hot chili paste

Ingredients for the Peanut sauce

1/2 c. smooth peanut butter

1/4 c. reserved marinade

1 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. lime zest

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger

1/4 c. boiling water

Chopped peanuts, for garnish

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Soak bamboo skewers in cold water for at least 15 minutes. In a bowl combine all marinade ingredients and mix them together, set aside half a cup.

Pour the remaining marinade into a bowl covering seitan. Let chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, make peanut sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk all sauce ingredients until smooth and well combined.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove seitan from marinade and spear 3 pieces onto each skewer. Grill, flipping once until seitan is cooked through and slightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes each side.