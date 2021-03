SEATTLE — Chef Melissa Miranda from Seattle's Musang demonstrates how to make a tasty Filipinx Steak Stir Fry. Melissa is also a contributing Chef on Bon Appetit's YouTube Channel .

ABOUT MUSANG: Musang is a community-driven restaurant in Seattle focusing on the education of Filipinx cuisine. They are rooted in Beacon Hill, where they are proud to serve a seasonal beverage program including personal and intimate Filipinx dishes inspired by their childhood memories.