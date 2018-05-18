The first shipment of the coveted Copper River Salmon flew into Seattle Friday.

The fish from Alaska’s Copper River Delta is considered a delicacy as it contains some of the highest fat content you can find, therefore making it tastier. The fish are shipped soon after they are pulled from the water to eagerly awaiting restaurants and customers.

Following the ceremonial arrival of the first Copper River Salmon, three of Seattle's top executive chefs - Paul Duncan of Ray's Boathouse, John Sundstrom of Lark, and Chris Bryant of Wildfin American Grill - will compete for the best salmon recipe in the annual "Copper Chef Cook-off."

If you get your hands on some prized Copper River Salmon, here are a few recipes to put your culinary skills to work.

