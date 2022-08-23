Mariners' Hatback Bar & Grille designed to honor Seattle sports history

The Mariners have taken what was once Pyramid Brewing and transformed it into a restaurant and taproom celebrating Seattle sports history.

SEATTLE — Seattle sports fans rejoice! There’s a new restaurant, taproom and outdoor beer garden right across the street from T-Mobile Park.

The grand opening of the new Hatback Bar & Grille is Tuesday, August 23, at 4 p.m., just a few hours before the Mariners return home to take on the Nationals.

The Mariners have taken what was once the Pyramid Brewing site and transformed it into a restaurant and taproom that celebrates Seattle sports history.

The colors featured throughout are royal blue and gold, representing the Mariners’ first official uniforms. The “A” in the logo shows a backward baseball hat as an homage to one of Seattle's greats, Ken Griffey Jr.

Steelheads Alley, which is located adjacent to Hatback Bar & Grille, was designed to honor the Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team. Steelheads Alley will feature resident brewery Metier Brewing Company, the state's first black-owned brewery.

Steelheads Alley will offer specialty craft beers brewed onsite by Metier, local draft beer, and the “full menu of classic bar fare from Hatback.” It has memorabilia from the Steelheads and artwork to honor their barrier-breaking team throughout.

The M's signed a 23-year lease to run the old Pyramid Brewing site. Mariners Vice President and General Counsel Fred Rivera told KING 5 in October 2021 that the organization would spend "tens of millions" of dollars to renovate the 30,000 square foot space.

Renovations included earthquake-retrofitting the building, first constructed in 1914 along an old rail line, and landscaping the exterior along First Avenue. A 9,500-square-foot flexible event space is also expected to open in 2023.

The space has been unoccupied since Pyramid abandoned the spot in March 2020.