Cook-along from home with Seattle's top chefs

SEATTLE — Like most indoor activities, cooking classes have had to change the way they operate. Chef Box Live is bringing Seattle's best chefs right into your kitchen. No grocery shopping needed, as they will also send you everything you need to make your meal. Then you just follow along with the chef. Here, Sam Minkoff and Chef Matt Lewis show us how to make Matt's signature Shrimp Po' Boy
October/November Chef Box Live Classes
- Oct. 10 – Sweet Corn Risotto with Chef Wayne Johnson of Farestart
- Oct. 11 – Sunday Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Chef Dre Neely
- 10. 17 – Fruity Pebbles French Toast with Watson’s Counter
- 10. 17 – Pasta Making with Chef Sabrina Tinsley of La Spiga
- 10. 18 – Duck Confit Cassoulet with Chef Seamus Platt of The Shambles
- 10. 24 – Autumn Squash Curry with Chef Liz Kenyon of Rupee Bar
- 10. 24 – Pumpkin Painting with Gabrielle Abbott
- 11. 8 – Butcher's Choice Dinner with Kristina Glinoga
