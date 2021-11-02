x
New flavors at Seattle Chocolate

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Seattle Chocolate introduces perfectly giftable chocolate bars

SEATTLE — No Valentine's Day would be complete without a little chocolate, right? Well just in time for Valentine's Day, Seattle Chocolate has come up with new chocolate bar flavors. Mellina White introduces us to flavors like Tart & Soul, Berry in Love, and Like You a Latte. 

You can find these new truffle bars among their Valentine's Day collection on Seattle Chocolate's website.

