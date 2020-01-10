x
Toast the Seahawks and help your neighbors with the 12th Blend

Eye of the Needle winery in Woodinville donates a portion of proceeds to Northwest Harvest. #k5evening
Credit: Eye of the Needle
The 12th Blend "Sack Pack," valued at $60, is now available for $40 with a portion of proceeds benefitting Northwest Harvest.

SEATTLE — Looking for a red to go with your blue and green?

Eye of the Needle winery in Woodinville is selling bottles of the popular 12th Blend - a combo of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

The blend won a Best in Class honor from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and was a double gold winner from Wine Press Northwest.

Local wine enthusiasts can also purchase the bottles via a Sack Pack.

The pack comes with two bottles and two branded Riedel glasses in a reusable wine tote.

Right now, the $60 pack is being offered for just $40. It can’t be shipped, but is available for pick-up at the winery.

The best part? Eye of the Needle is partnered with Northwest Harvest and for every bottle sold, two meals are donated. Over the past six years, the winery has provided 200,000 meals.

Raise a glass, cheer for the hawks and help your neighbors!

