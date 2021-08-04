A delicious plant-based meal from kitchen staples - Makin's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you need to make dinner but haven't gone to the store, Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro has a solution. It's a plant-based recipe that incorporates ingredients you may already have at home.
Pan-fried Sausage with Spring Broccoli and White Beans
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb of Beyond Meat, ground
- 1 small bunch of Broccolini (or broccoli)
- 1 small can White Beans
- Italian seasoning (recipe follows)
- Sausage seasoning (recipe follows)
- ½ cup Veggie stock
- Your favorite artisan Bread
- Juice of ½ Lemon
- Parmesan
- Olive oil for cooking
ITALIAN SEASONING INGREDIENTS
You can make this and store it in a spice container for later use.
- 2 tablespoons dried basil
- 2 tablespoons dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons dried rosemary
- 2 tablespoons dried marjoram
- 2 tablespoons dried thyme
- 2 tablespoons dried savory
- 2 tablespoons dried cilantro
- 2 tablespoons dried red pepper flakes
SAUSAGE SEASONING INGREDIENTS
- 1 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon fennel seed
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoons salt
- ½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon fresh minced onions
INSTRUCTIONS
Season your sausage and make it into hand-formed sausage links set aside. Heat a pan medium-high add some olive oil and cook sausages for 2-4 minutes until firm and well done. Remove sausage from pan and add in broccolini and cook for about 2 min. Drain pan and add in white beans, cook for a bit, season with a little Italian seasoning if you like. Add in stock and add sausage back and allow the skillet to simmer down until the liquid is evaporated. Move to plate. Squeeze lemon and parmesan on top. Serve with artisan bread if using.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.