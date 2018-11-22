KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott shares the recipes for his favorite cocktails to make on Thanksgiving.

Autumn Orchard

The taste of fall in a glass.

4 oz Cognac

4 oz Calvados or Apple Brandy

½ oz Cointreau

½ oz Pear Liqueur

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

2-4 tsp fresh lime juice

Shake over ice and pour into a sugar rimmed glass. Add a curl of orange peel.

Note: The lime juice allows you to adjust the sweetness of the drink. I usually use the juice of one whole lime but it depends on your taste.

Cynar Manhattan

A different kind of Manhattan using the bitter Italian liqueur instead of the usual bitters. A little heavier than a regular Manhattan but smooth.

2 oz Rye

½ oz Cynar

¾ oz Extra Dry Vermouth

Mix in tumbler and poor over ice in a rocks glass. Add a cherry.

Elderflower-Aperol-Prosecco Elixir (Spritzer)

A lighter drink during the holidays.

It uses a bitter Italian liqueur - Aperol. The Elderflower Liqueur makes the drink sweet, but you can still taste the bitterness of the Aperol.

3 oz Prosecco

2 oz Aperol

1 oz

1 oz club soda

Pour over ice in a wine glass. Add a slice of orange.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Drink sensibly!

