KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott shares the recipes for his favorite cocktails to make on Thanksgiving.
Autumn Orchard
The taste of fall in a glass.
- 4 oz Cognac
- 4 oz Calvados or Apple Brandy
- ½ oz Cointreau
- ½ oz Pear Liqueur
- 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- 2-4 tsp fresh lime juice
Shake over ice and pour into a sugar rimmed glass. Add a curl of orange peel.
Note: The lime juice allows you to adjust the sweetness of the drink. I usually use the juice of one whole lime but it depends on your taste.
Cynar Manhattan
A different kind of Manhattan using the bitter Italian liqueur instead of the usual bitters. A little heavier than a regular Manhattan but smooth.
- 2 oz Rye
- ½ oz Cynar
- ¾ oz Extra Dry Vermouth
Mix in tumbler and poor over ice in a rocks glass. Add a cherry.
Elderflower-Aperol-Prosecco Elixir (Spritzer)
A lighter drink during the holidays.
It uses a bitter Italian liqueur - Aperol. The Elderflower Liqueur makes the drink sweet, but you can still taste the bitterness of the Aperol.
- 3 oz Prosecco
- 2 oz Aperol
- 1 oz
- 1 oz club soda
Pour over ice in a wine glass. Add a slice of orange.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Drink sensibly!