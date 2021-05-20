Break out the pita chips! How to make a yummy green goddess hummus with a Vitamix

Celebrate Vitamix's 100th anniversary with this bright, lemony green goddess hummus. #NewDayNW

Have you hopped on the Vitamix train yet? If not, you might want to get one after reading this recipe!

Adam Wilson from Vitamix demonstrates how to use a Vitamix to make a green goddess hummus that will pair perfectly with your favorite veggies or pita chips. Vitamix is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a new cookbook featuring 100 whole food recipes. Check out their recipe for the Green Goddess Hummus below!

Green Goddess Hummus

Shared by: Lisa Bryan, real food lover and creator of the website and YouTube® channel Downshiftology

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce

12 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 cans (800 g) chickpeas, drained, reserve liquid

⅓ cup (80 ml) chickpea liquid

½ cup (120 ml) Tahini (see below)

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil or additional chickpea liquid

1 cup (30 g) fresh spinach

½ cup (20 g) fresh parsley leaves

2 lemons, peeled, or juice of 2 lemons

1 green onion

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

Extra-virgin olive oil, chopped herbs, and chopped walnuts, for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. Blend for 60 seconds or until desired consistency is reached. Garnish as desired for serving.

Amount per (98 g) serving: Calories 200, Protein 7 g, Total Fat 12 g, Carbohydrates 18 g, Cholesterol 3 mg, Fiber 5 g, Saturated Fat 2 g, Sodium 150 mg, Sugar 3 g

Tahini

Shared by: Vitamix

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce

48 servings

Total time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups (705 g) toasted sesame seeds

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place sesame seeds into the container and secure the lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 2–3 minutes, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades.

Amount per (29 g) serving: Calories 210, Protein 8 g, Total Fat 16 g, Carbohydrates 4 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Fiber 3 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Sodium 40 mg, Sugar 0 g