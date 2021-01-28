A Po'boy gets a plant-based menu makeover

SEATTLE — Craving a little southern comfort? Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a plant-based version of a Po’boy sandwich. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Recipe: Chef Makini Howell's Fried Mushroom Po’boy
Fried Mushrooms
- I package of large king oyster mushrooms
- 1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- vegetable oil, for frying or an air fryer
Breading
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt or to taste
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground pepper
To prepare the mushrooms, mix together the milk and vinegar and allow it to thicken to buttermilk consistency.
In another bowl, mix together the breading ingredients.
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to a temperature of 365°F to 375°F on a deep-frying thermometer.
The oil should be heated to the right temperature just as you’re about to bread the mushrooms.
Pull the mushrooms apart into the desired size. Dredge the mushrooms in the milk then the flour breading. Drop into the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes.
Place fried mushrooms on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
Continue to bread the mushrooms and frying small batches.
Tabasco Aioli
- 1 cup vegan mayo
- As many shots of tabasco as you can handle
- ¼ teaspoon of onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika powder
- Sea salt to taste
Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Store in the fridge for up to 7 days.
Po'boy
- 2 hoagie rolls
- 1 cup finely shredded lettuce
- 1 tomato thinly sliced
- Tabasco aioli
To assemble the sandwiches, cut the rolls in half and toast if desired. Spread some Tabasco Aioli on the inside of each roll. Layer the romaine lettuce, tomato slices, and fried mushrooms on one half of each roll. Add more aioli, if desired. Serve immediately while the oyster mushrooms are still warm.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.