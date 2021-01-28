A Po'boy gets a plant-based menu makeover

Oyster makeway for oyster mushrooms in this southern staple

SEATTLE — Craving a little southern comfort? Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a plant-based version of a Po’boy sandwich. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Recipe: Chef Makini Howell's Fried Mushroom Po’boy

Fried Mushrooms

I package of large king oyster mushrooms

1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk

1 teaspoon vinegar

vegetable oil, for frying or an air fryer

Breading

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt or to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground pepper

To prepare the mushrooms, mix together the milk and vinegar and allow it to thicken to buttermilk consistency.

In another bowl, mix together the breading ingredients.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to a temperature of 365°F to 375°F on a deep-frying thermometer.

The oil should be heated to the right temperature just as you’re about to bread the mushrooms.

Pull the mushrooms apart into the desired size. Dredge the mushrooms in the milk then the flour breading. Drop into the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes.

Place fried mushrooms on paper towels to absorb excess oil.

Continue to bread the mushrooms and frying small batches.

Tabasco Aioli

1 cup vegan mayo

As many shots of tabasco as you can handle

¼ teaspoon of onion powder

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika powder

Sea salt to taste

Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Store in the fridge for up to 7 days.

Po'boy

2 hoagie rolls

1 cup finely shredded lettuce

1 tomato thinly sliced

Tabasco aioli